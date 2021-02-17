Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Worth A Bite? SMG 200 SMA stands at 48.12%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.73, and a growth ratio of 2.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.28, with weekly volatility at 2.89% and ATR at 7.91. The SMG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $74.31 and a $250.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.51% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $241.92 before closing at $244.16. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 14.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 327.91K. SMG’s previous close was $245.41 while the outstanding shares total 55.70M.

Investors have identified the Agricultural Inputs company The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SMG, the company has in raw cash 21.5 million on their books with 188.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.68 billion total, with 1.05 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SMG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SMG attractive?

In related news, EVP, Global Human Resources, STUMP DENISE sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 244.00, for a total value of 589,984. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and CCO, King James D now sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,494. Also, President and COO, Lukemire Michael C sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were price at an average price of 237.87 per share, with a total market value of 13,632,490. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, GC and Secretary, Smith Ivan C now holds 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 565,170. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SMG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $273.00.