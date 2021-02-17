Is Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Still Worth A Bite?

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.29% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.10 before closing at $44.13. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was -8.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 269.10K. SAH’s previous close was $46.11 while the outstanding shares total 42.51M. The firm has a beta of 2.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.59, with weekly volatility at 5.96% and ATR at 2.58. The SAH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.00 and a $49.21 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Sonic Automotive Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SAH, the company has in raw cash 125.74 million on their books with 63.91 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.65 billion total, with 1.63 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAH attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, SMITH DAVID BRUTON sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.00, for a total value of 269,955. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, SMITH DAVID BRUTON now sold 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 493,380. Also, EVP and CFO, Byrd Heath sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were price at an average price of 40.83 per share, with a total market value of 816,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, DYKE JEFF now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sonic Automotive Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.14.