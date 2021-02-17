Is Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Still Worth A Bite?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.79, with weekly volatility at 2.78% and ATR at 0.32. The HTBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.04 and a $11.84 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 12.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 242.62K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.47% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.20 before closing at $9.33. HTBK’s previous close was $9.19 while the outstanding shares total 59.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.89, and a growth ratio of 2.27.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Heritage Commerce Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $557.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTBK attractive?

In related news, EVP, Benito Michael Eugene sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.24, for a total value of 41,594. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DiNapoli Jason Philip now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,399. Also, EVP, Benito Michael Eugene sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 28. The shares were price at an average price of 6.81 per share, with a total market value of 42,564. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Wilton Keith now holds 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,788. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage Commerce Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.