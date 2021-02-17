Is City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Still Worth A Bite?

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) previous close was $10.07 while the outstanding shares total 43.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.54. CIO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.20% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.04 before closing at $10.09. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 25.96% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 275.19K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.78, with weekly volatility at 4.03% and ATR at 0.32. The CIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.12 and a $14.16 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company City Office REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $450.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CIO attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Maretic Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.16, for a total value of 71,599. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Farrar James Thomas now bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,986. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Farrar James Thomas bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.28 per share, with a total market value of 25,917. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Farrar James Thomas now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,073. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on City Office REIT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.71.