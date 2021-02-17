Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) previous close was $134.34 while the outstanding shares total 41.62M. The firm has a beta of 1.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 66.72, and a growth ratio of 4.45. FOXF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.42% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $132.66 before closing at $133.78. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 40.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 250.12K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.74, with weekly volatility at 4.57% and ATR at 5.65. The FOXF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.58 and a $143.29 high.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company Fox Factory Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FOXF, the company has in raw cash 278.25 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 559.63 million total, with 173.89 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FOXF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FOXF attractive?

In related news, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DENNISON MICHAEL C. sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.54, for a total value of 663,408. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ENTERLINE LARRY L now sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 401,078. Also, Director, ENTERLINE LARRY L sold 55,496 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 90.00 per share, with a total market value of 4,994,640. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MENDENHALL DUDLEY W now holds 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 159,096. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fox Factory Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FOXF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.71.