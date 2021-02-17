FNCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) slip over -6.80% in a week: Is FNCB Giving A Buy Signal?

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) has a beta of 0.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.78, with weekly volatility at 4.29% and ATR at 0.29. The FNCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.08 and a $7.98 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.54% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.99 before closing at $6.99. Intraday shares traded counted 58171.0, which was -144.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 23.83K. FNCB’s previous close was $7.40 while the outstanding shares total 20.24M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company FNCB Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $142.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FNCB attractive?

In related news, SVP/AUDIT OFFICER, McGuigan William sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.71, for a total value of 8,530. As the sale deal closes, the SVP/RETAIL BANKING OFFICER, Drust Richard D now sold 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,366. Also, SVP/CONTROLLER, Westington Stephanie A. sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 6.11 per share, with a total market value of 2,672. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP/AUDIT OFFICER, McGuigan William now holds 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,858. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.30%.