Factors That Could Influence IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) shares fell to a low of $46.0361 before closing at $46.75. Intraday shares traded counted 49982.0, which was -1.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 49.46K. IESC’s previous close was $46.85 while the outstanding shares total 20.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.45, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 1.82. The IESC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.73 and a $51.09 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.21% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company IES Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $991.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 358.88 million total, with 249.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IESC sounds very interesting.

In related news, Former CEO and Director, MATTHEWS GARY S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.00, for a total value of 32,000. As the sale deal closes, the Former CEO and Director, MATTHEWS GARY S now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,000. Also, Former CEO and Director, MATTHEWS GARY S sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were price at an average price of 31.32 per share, with a total market value of 119,778. Following this completion of acquisition, the Former CEO and Director, MATTHEWS GARY S now holds 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 156,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.