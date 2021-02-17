Factors That Could Influence Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.02% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.08 before closing at $43.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 35.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 355.71K. COLB’s previous close was $43.09 while the outstanding shares total 70.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.83, and a growth ratio of 3.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.84, with weekly volatility at 2.75% and ATR at 1.48. The COLB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.11 and a $43.53 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Columbia Banking System Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COLB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COLB attractive?

In related news, EVP and General Counsel, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.06, for a total value of 5,269. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & Chief H.R. Officer, Lawson David C now bought 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,296. Also, PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR, Stein Clint bought 179 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.06 per share, with a total market value of 4,307. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP & CCO, McDonald Andy now holds 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 94,943. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Columbia Banking System Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COLB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.40.