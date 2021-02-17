CLH Stock: Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Is Still Worth a Bite

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) previous close was $85.42 while the outstanding shares total 55.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.80, and a growth ratio of 99.51. CLH’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.19% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $85.15 before closing at $85.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 0.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 267.94K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.71, with weekly volatility at 2.33% and ATR at 2.10. The CLH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.45 and a $88.40 high.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Clean Harbors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.49 billion total, with 641.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLH attractive?

In related news, SVP Finance, Controller & CAO, Dugas Eric J. sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.65, for a total value of 232,236. As the sale deal closes, the EVP (CHESI), Weber Brian P now sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 265,428. Also, Chrmn.of Bd, Pres. & CEO, MCKIM ALAN S sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 70.86 per share, with a total market value of 1,398,706. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Robertson Andrea now holds 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,457. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.60%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Clean Harbors Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.10.