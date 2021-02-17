CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) price jumped close to $10.62 early on Tuesday: What’s Next?

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.05% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.57 before closing at $10.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -5.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 265.38K. CTT’s previous close was $10.51 while the outstanding shares total 48.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.24, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 0.41. The CTT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.13 and a $11.43 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $561.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTT attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, Davis Brian M bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.13, for a total value of 5,478. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and President, Davis Brian M now bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,595. Also, SVP, CFO & Treasurer, Godoy-Arbelaez Ursula bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.83 per share, with a total market value of 7,825. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and President, Davis Brian M now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,310. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.43%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.17.