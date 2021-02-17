Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) shares fell to a low of $36.14 before closing at $37.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 38.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 449.63K. CRS’s previous close was $35.87 while the outstanding shares total 48.30M. The firm has a beta of 2.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.43, with weekly volatility at 3.96% and ATR at 1.67. The CRS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.60 and a $44.35 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.24% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Carpenter Technology Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.77 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.15 billion total, with 265.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CRS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CRS attractive?

In related news, Director, LIGOCKI KATHLEEN bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.06, for a total value of 179,025. As the purchase deal closes, the VP and Chief Financial Officer, LAIN TIMOTHY now bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,085. Also, President and CEO, Thene Tony R bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.72 per share, with a total market value of 97,460. Following this completion of disposal, the VP – Chief Commercial Officer, Malloy Brian J now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,980. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carpenter Technology Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CRS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.