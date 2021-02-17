Can Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Offer Investors Safety?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) shares fell to a low of $50.10 before closing at $50.69. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 43.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 542.39K. WBS’s previous close was $49.95 while the outstanding shares total 89.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.54, and a growth ratio of 1.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.54, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 1.65. The WBS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.16 and a $52.88 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.48% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Webster Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WBS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WBS attractive?

In related news, EVP-Commercial Banking, MOTL CHRISTOPHER J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.95, for a total value of 101,901. As the sale deal closes, the EVP-Commercial Banking, MOTL CHRISTOPHER J now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 150,351. Also, EVP-Chief Risk Officer, BLEY DANIEL sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 28. The shares were price at an average price of 48.04 per share, with a total market value of 192,165. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Pettie Mark now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,838. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Webster Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WBS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.27.