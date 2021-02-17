Can Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Offer Investors Safety?

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.46% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.00 before closing at $15.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was -70.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 159.50K. GHL’s previous close was $15.05 while the outstanding shares total 18.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.97, with weekly volatility at 5.34% and ATR at 0.97. The GHL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.28 and a $19.50 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Greenhill & Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $284.63 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GHL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GHL attractive?

In related news, President, Wyles David sold 63,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.04, for a total value of 949,580. As the sale deal closes, the President, Wyles David now sold 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 930. Also, President, Costantino Kevin M sold 83,770 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total market value of 1,238,958. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Wyles David now holds 36,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 552,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Greenhill & Co. Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GHL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.13.