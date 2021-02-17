Can Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Offer Investors Safety?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares fell to a low of $168.84 before closing at $170.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was -7.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 250.44K. FRPT’s previous close was $172.52 while the outstanding shares total 40.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1408.84, and a growth ratio of 30.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.25, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 5.45. The FRPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.79 and a $172.62 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.19% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Freshpet Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 137.48 million total, with 23.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FRPT sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, BREWSTER DARYL G sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 133.39, for a total value of 356,280. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BREWSTER DARYL G now sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,195,433. Also, Vice – Chairman Executive, KASSAR RICHARD A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were price at an average price of 136.00 per share, with a total market value of 2,720,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and COO, Morris Scott James now holds 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 732,290. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Freshpet Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FRPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $149.77.