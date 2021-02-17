Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.19, with weekly volatility at 4.25% and ATR at 0.66. The ATRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.30 and a $25.65 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 39.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 377.07K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.54% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.83 before closing at $16.14. ATRO’s previous close was $15.74 while the outstanding shares total 30.77M. The firm has a beta of 2.21.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company Astronics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $499.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATRO, the company has in raw cash 29.9 million on their books with 0.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 313.67 million total, with 99.27 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATRO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATRO attractive?

In related news, Director, FRISBY JEFFRY D bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 32,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Principal Accounting Officer, Hedges Nancy L now bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,928. Also, Pres Astronics Test Systems, Mulato James bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.20 per share, with a total market value of 26,400. Following this completion of disposal, the Pres Astronics Test Systems, Mulato James now holds 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,862. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Astronics Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATRO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.