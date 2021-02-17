Are SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX:SIF) Prospects Worsening?

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX:SIF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.67, with weekly volatility at 8.61% and ATR at 0.99. The SIF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.89 and a $11.85 high. Intraday shares traded counted 53721.0, which was 88.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 454.48K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.84% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.75 before closing at $9.35. SIF’s previous close was $8.67 while the outstanding shares total 5.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.03.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company SIFCO Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $56.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SIF, the company has in raw cash 1.18 million on their books with 10.15 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 53.33 million total, with 40.24 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SIF attractive?

In related news, Director, Molten Donald C Jr. sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 10,836. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Molten Donald C Jr. now sold 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 820. Also, Director, Molten Donald C Jr. sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 17. The shares were price at an average price of 4.11 per share, with a total market value of 3,276. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Molten Donald C Jr. now holds 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,888. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.40%.