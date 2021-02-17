Are Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Prospects Worsening?

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) previous close was $14.42 while the outstanding shares total 12.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.76, and a growth ratio of 1.18. SHBI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.61% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.40 before closing at $14.94. Intraday shares traded counted 63835.0, which was -141.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 26.40K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.62, with weekly volatility at 2.24% and ATR at 0.47. The SHBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.63 and a $16.28 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Shore Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $180.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHBI attractive?

In related news, Director, Esham William E. III bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.92, for a total value of 6,960. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, Cavey Michael T. now bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,828. Also, See Remarks, STEVENS DONNA J. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.15 per share, with a total market value of 9,150. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, Cavey Michael T. now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Shore Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.