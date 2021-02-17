Are Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.96% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.75 before closing at $6.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 35.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 416.67K. LEAF’s previous close was $7.33 while the outstanding shares total 27.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.52, with weekly volatility at 11.81% and ATR at 0.53. The LEAF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.03 and a $7.62 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Leaf Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $220.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEAF, the company has in raw cash 33.04 million on their books with 8.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 50.04 million total, with 47.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEAF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEAF attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, MORIARTY SEAN P sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 105,000. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary, Wergeles Adam F. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,000. Also, EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary, Wergeles Adam F. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 5.02 per share, with a total market value of 15,060. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, MORIARTY SEAN P now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leaf Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEAF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.50.