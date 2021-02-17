Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)?

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares fell to a low of $10.75 before closing at $10.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 11.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 354.02K. KRNY’s previous close was $10.85 while the outstanding shares total 85.12M. The firm has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.51, and a growth ratio of 4.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.52, with weekly volatility at 2.38% and ATR at 0.39. The KRNY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.91 and a $12.24 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.74% on 02/16/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Kearny Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $900.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

In related news, Director, Chandonnet Raymond E. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.96, for a total value of 38,360. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/CLO, Joyce Patrick M now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,800. Also, Director, Aanensen Theodore J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 10.44 per share, with a total market value of 26,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and CTIO, Swansson Timothy A now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kearny Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KRNY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.17.