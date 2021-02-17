ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) moved down -1.59% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) previous close was $41.24 while the outstanding shares total 66.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.34. ABM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.34% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.82 before closing at $41.38. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 11.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 336.60K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.36, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 1.34. The ABM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.79 and a $42.95 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company ABM Industries Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ABM, the company has in raw cash 394.2 million on their books with 116.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.44 billion total, with 986.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABM attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, GIACOBBE SCOTT J sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.00, for a total value of 25,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CHAVEZ LINDA now sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,142. Also, President and CEO, SALMIRS SCOTT B sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 22. The shares were price at an average price of 37.20 per share, with a total market value of 930,090. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CHAVEZ LINDA now holds 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,485. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ABM Industries Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.00.