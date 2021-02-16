Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) move up 10.98% this morning: USAP Price Rally Looks Real

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.98% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.51 before closing at $9.60. Intraday shares traded counted 66633.0, which was -19.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 55.90K. USAP’s previous close was $8.65 while the outstanding shares total 8.83M. The firm has a beta of 1.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.11, with weekly volatility at 7.42% and ATR at 0.56. The USAP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.12 and a $13.53 high.

Investors have identified the Steel company Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $76.42 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USAP, the company has in raw cash 58000.0 on their books with 16.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 152.28 million total, with 34.03 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USAP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USAP attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M bought 45,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.64, for a total value of 258,442. As the purchase deal closes, the Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off, ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M now bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,410. Also, Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off, ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.00 per share, with a total market value of 60,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Exec. VP, Chief Commercial Off, ZIMMER CHRISTOPHER M now holds 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USAP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.