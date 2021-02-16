U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) jump over 9.87% in a week: Is USX Giving A Buy Signal?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.75% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.305 before closing at $9.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 44.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 369.67K. USX’s previous close was $9.28 while the outstanding shares total 49.67M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.17, with weekly volatility at 5.59% and ATR at 0.56. The USX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.65 and a $11.34 high.

Investors have identified the Trucking company U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $460.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For USX, the company has in raw cash 7.42 million on their books with 111.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 287.76 million total, with 354.38 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on USX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of USX attractive?

In related news, Director, Beizer Jon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.20, for a total value of 18,600. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Rickel John C now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,000. Also, Chief Information Officer, Pischke Robert D bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.59 per share, with a total market value of 78,975. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Beizer Jon now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the USX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.63.