Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) move up 1.88% this morning: TYL Price Rally Looks Real

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 101.21, and a growth ratio of 10.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.37, with weekly volatility at 3.43% and ATR at 11.68. The TYL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $247.22 and a $466.43 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.88% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $463.02 before closing at $474.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 16.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 257.29K. TYL’s previous close was $466.05 while the outstanding shares total 40.26M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Tyler Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 990.6 million total, with 535.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TYL sounds very interesting.

In related news, President and CEO, MOORE H LYNN JR sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 450.00, for a total value of 2,665,789. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, MARR JOHN S JR now sold 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,787,896. Also, President and CEO, MOORE H LYNN JR sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 447.10 per share, with a total market value of 4,471,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP and CFO, MILLER BRIAN K now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,112,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

6 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tyler Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TYL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $479.50.