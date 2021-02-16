The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Gain 18.83% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.35, and a growth ratio of 1.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.18, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 3.63. The ENSG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.06 and a $92.39 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.76% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.13 before closing at $86.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 25.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 273.61K. ENSG’s previous close was $88.20 while the outstanding shares total 53.84M.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company The Ensign Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENSG, the company has in raw cash 236.56 million on their books with 2.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 582.96 million total, with 562.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENSG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENSG attractive?

In related news, Director, Shaw Daren sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.80, for a total value of 50,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Shaw Daren now sold 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,541. Also, Director, Daniels Lee A sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 20. The shares were price at an average price of 85.37 per share, with a total market value of 83,919. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Shaw Daren now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,685. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Ensign Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENSG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.25.