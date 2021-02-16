TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) weekly volatility stands at 2.54%: What It Means

TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has a beta of 2.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.67, with weekly volatility at 2.54% and ATR at 0.30. The CGBD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.26 and a $13.73 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.75% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.85 before closing at $11.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 46.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 238.52K. CGBD’s previous close was $12.04 while the outstanding shares total 56.31M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company TCG BDC Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $678.04 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CGBD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CGBD attractive?

In related news, Chief Investment Officer, Boswell Taylor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.45, for a total value of 207,900. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Nestor John G. now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,250. Also, Chief Investment Officer, Boswell Taylor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.20 per share, with a total market value of 230,000. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO & President, Pace Linda now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,052. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TCG BDC Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CGBD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.65.