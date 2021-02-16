SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Gain 9.01% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.80, with weekly volatility at 4.47% and ATR at 0.72. The SSSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.56 and a $15.88 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.18% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.15 before closing at $14.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 65.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 387.01K. SSSS’s previous close was $14.44 while the outstanding shares total 17.80M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SuRo Capital Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $287.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SSSS attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, Klein Mark D bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.58, for a total value of 11,580. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO and President, Klein Mark D now bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,971. Also, CEO and President, Klein Mark D bought 17,109 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.57 per share, with a total market value of 180,842. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and President, Klein Mark D now holds 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 254,502. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SuRo Capital Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSSS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.17.