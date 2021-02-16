Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) weekly volatility stands at 3.66%: What It Means

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) previous close was $52.93 while the outstanding shares total 26.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.84, and a growth ratio of 1.77. STC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.57% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $52.56 before closing at $53.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 15.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 191.33K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.85, with weekly volatility at 3.66% and ATR at 1.60. The STC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.26 and a $53.41 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Stewart Information Services Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of STC attractive?

In related news, Director, Morris Matthew sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.31, for a total value of 92,564. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Morris Matthew now sold 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 962,997. Also, Director, Morris Matthew sold 6,597 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 42.26 per share, with a total market value of 278,761. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Morris Matthew now holds 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,690. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stewart Information Services Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.00.