Something To Watch Before Buying Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.06, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 3.44. The PATK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.70 and a $81.43 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was -6.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 165.57K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $75.0432 before closing at $79.00. PATK’s previous close was $79.19 while the outstanding shares total 22.67M. The firm has a beta of 2.40, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.81, and a growth ratio of 1.98.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Patrick Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PATK, the company has in raw cash 62.35 million on their books with 5.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 531.83 million total, with 252.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PATK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PATK attractive?

In related news, Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.36, for a total value of 158,467. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M now sold 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,365,563. Also, EVP Operations & COO, Ellis Kip B sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total market value of 426,509. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Board Chairman, Cleveland Todd M now holds 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 423,133. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Patrick Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PATK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $90.20.