Something To Watch Before Buying Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) previous close was $14.54 while the outstanding shares total 53.37M. The firm has a beta of 2.58. PARR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.24% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.36 before closing at $14.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 39.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 271.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.12, with weekly volatility at 4.38% and ATR at 0.74. The PARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.72 and a $20.43 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Par Pacific Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $784.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PARR, the company has in raw cash 129.33 million on their books with 59.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 749.13 million total, with 875.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PARR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Monteleone William bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.67, for a total value of 86,710. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KLEIN MELVYN N now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,100. Also, Chief Executive Officer, PATE WILLIAM bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.52 per share, with a total market value of 404,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

1 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Par Pacific Holdings Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.10.