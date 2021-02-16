Something To Watch Before Buying Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.92, with weekly volatility at 2.48% and ATR at 7.87. The LII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $163.40 and a $319.77 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 35.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 252.42K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $288.70 before closing at $292.86. LII’s previous close was $291.96 while the outstanding shares total 38.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.62, and a growth ratio of 3.73.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Lennox International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lennox International Inc. (LII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LII, the company has in raw cash 55.0 million on their books with 7.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.06 billion total, with 711.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LII attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Torres John D sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 283.81, for a total value of 614,732. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, Bluedorn Todd M now sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,318,106. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Reitmeier Joseph William sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 280.15 per share, with a total market value of 276,508. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, President and COO, WWR, Bedard Gary S now holds 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 210,673. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lennox International Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $282.92.