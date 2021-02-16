Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) moved down -20.54% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) previous close was $43.20 while the outstanding shares total 33.58M. The firm SBTX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.61% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.55 before closing at $44.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 32.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 286.97K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.31, with weekly volatility at 9.02% and ATR at 3.88. The SBTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.22 and a $54.41 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Silverback Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBTX attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Presidio Management Group XII, bought 47,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.00, for a total value of 999,999. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CAPPS VICKIE L now bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,983. Also, Sr. Vice President of Finance, Hawkinson Russ bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.00 per share, with a total market value of 4,998. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Piazza Jonathan now holds 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,984. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silverback Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $46.25.