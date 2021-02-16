Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) moved up 15.50% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.82, with weekly volatility at 3.47% and ATR at 5.04. The SLAB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.09 and a $151.27 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 27.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 266.79K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.12% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $148.77 before closing at $154.34. SLAB’s previous close was $151.14 while the outstanding shares total 43.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 543.45, and a growth ratio of 43.13.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Silicon Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SLAB, the company has in raw cash 202.72 million on their books with 134.48 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 975.82 million total, with 284.5 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLAB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLAB attractive?

In related news, Director, SOOCH NAVDEEP S sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 150.08, for a total value of 2,251,200. As the sale deal closes, the SR VP of Worldwide Sales, Tolany Brandon now sold 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,142. Also, Director, LAZAR JACK R sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 129.75 per share, with a total market value of 194,625. Following this completion of acquisition, the SR VP & GM, INFRA & Automotive, Thompson Daniel Mark now holds 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 625,342. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silicon Laboratories Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLAB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $149.73.