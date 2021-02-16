Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) moved down -0.89%: Siebert Financial Corp. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares fell to a low of $5.44 before closing at $5.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 77.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 717.80K. SIEB’s previous close was $5.62 while the outstanding shares total 30.65M. The firm has a beta of -0.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 64.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.21, with weekly volatility at 12.17% and ATR at 1.03. The SIEB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.13 and a $18.50 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.89% on 02/12/21.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Siebert Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $174.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SIEB attractive?

In related news, MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP, Gebbia Gloria E bought 2,181,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.60, for a total value of 12,217,078. As the purchase deal closes, the MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP, Gebbia Richard now sold 748,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,190,105. Also, MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP, Gebbia David sold 748,233 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.60 per share, with a total market value of 4,190,105. Following this completion of disposal, the MEMBER OF 10% OWNER GROUP, Gebbia John M. now holds 685,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,836,868. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 75.94%.