Should You Buy Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.73% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.65 before closing at $18.43. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 66.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 472.86K. LIND’s previous close was $17.94 while the outstanding shares total 49.78M. The firm has a beta of 2.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.44, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 0.96. The LIND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.01 and a $19.79 high.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $894.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LIND, the company has in raw cash 146.17 million on their books with 128.91 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 176.73 million total, with 162.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LIND sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LIND attractive?

In related news, President of Natural Habitat, BRESSLER BENJAMIN sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.10, for a total value of 667,156. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Smith, Jr. Thomas S. now bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,860. Also, Director, Smith, Jr. Thomas S. bought 214,952 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 03. The shares were price at an average price of 11.07 per share, with a total market value of 2,379,519. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Smith, Jr. Thomas S. now holds 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 552,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 30.20%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LIND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.80.