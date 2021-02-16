Should You Buy Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shares fell to a low of $162.73 before closing at $165.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 52.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 309.69K. HUBB’s previous close was $164.36 while the outstanding shares total 54.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.75, and a growth ratio of 2.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.76, with weekly volatility at 1.96% and ATR at 4.21. The HUBB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $85.62 and a $172.17 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.52% on 02/12/21.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Hubbell Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HUBB, the company has in raw cash 259.6 million on their books with 153.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.59 billion total, with 948.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HUBB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HUBB attractive?

In related news, Executive VP and CFO, Sperry William R sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 160.30, for a total value of 523,376. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Bakker Gerben now sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 733,350. Also, Director, NORD DAVID G sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 162.13 per share, with a total market value of 2,432,021. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, NORD DAVID G now holds 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,850,076. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hubbell Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HUBB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $180.40.