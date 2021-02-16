Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) jump over 4.64% in a week: Is SIGI Giving A Buy Signal?

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.27, with weekly volatility at 3.09% and ATR at 2.00. The SIGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.05 and a $70.74 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 28.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.17K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $66.68 before closing at $67.72. SIGI’s previous close was $68.75 while the outstanding shares total 60.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.61, and a growth ratio of 8.84.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Selective Insurance Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SIGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SIGI attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, MURPHY GREGORY E sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.08, for a total value of 630,774. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RUE WILLIAM M now sold 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28. Also, Director, RUE WILLIAM M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were price at an average price of 52.45 per share, with a total market value of 1,311,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Cavanaugh Terrence W now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,021. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Selective Insurance Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SIGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $69.40.