Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.22, with weekly volatility at 1.88% and ATR at 2.37. The SAIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.45 and a $103.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 52.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 358.73K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.65% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $95.7462 before closing at $96.23. SAIC’s previous close was $97.84 while the outstanding shares total 58.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.35, and a growth ratio of 2.24.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Science Applications International Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SAIC, the company has in raw cash 182.0 million on their books with 90.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.4 billion total, with 1.43 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAIC attractive?

In related news, Director, Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 99.77, for a total value of 218,006. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, KEENE NAZZIC S now sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 494,333. Also, Executive VP and CFO, Mathis Charles Alexander bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 10. The shares were price at an average price of 69.80 per share, with a total market value of 101,210. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, KEENE NAZZIC S now holds 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,011,769. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Science Applications International Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $109.60.