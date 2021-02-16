Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares fell to a low of $57.925 before closing at $59.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 51.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 436.04K. TSE’s previous close was $58.84 while the outstanding shares total 38.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 366.77, and a growth ratio of 61.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.35, with weekly volatility at 3.13% and ATR at 2.33. The TSE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $14.16 and a $58.84 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.36% on 02/12/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Trinseo S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TSE, the company has in raw cash 503.3 million on their books with 12.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.36 billion total, with 457.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TSE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TSE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 57.36, for a total value of 114,720. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 171,600. Also, 10% Owner, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 56.22 per share, with a total market value of 168,660. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 156,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.39%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Trinseo S.A.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TSE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $58.14.