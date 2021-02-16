Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) previous close was $46.78 while the outstanding shares total 45.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.29. EPAY’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.22% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.365 before closing at $45.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 46.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 233.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.61, with weekly volatility at 3.60% and ATR at 2.04. The EPAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.82 and a $55.63 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 256.48 million total, with 138.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EPAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EPAY attractive?

In related news, Managing Director Europe, SAVORY NIGEL K sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.23, for a total value of 69,456. As the sale deal closes, the GM, Legal Solutions, Kelly John Francis now sold 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,573. Also, President & CEO, EBERLE ROBERT A sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 49.23 per share, with a total market value of 77,677. Following this completion of acquisition, the MD of Banking Solutions, DELUCA NORMAN J now holds 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,058. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EPAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.81.