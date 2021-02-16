Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) is down -48.64% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.93, and a growth ratio of 0.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.50, with weekly volatility at 3.07% and ATR at 2.42. The PNFP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.80 and a $76.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.58% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $74.09 before closing at $76.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 47.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 400.99K. PNFP’s previous close was $75.25 while the outstanding shares total 75.24M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PNFP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PNFP attractive?

In related news, Director, Galante Joseph C sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.03, for a total value of 296,120. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia, CALLICUTT RICHARD D II now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 730,763. Also, Director, Samuel Ronald L sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 73.08 per share, with a total market value of 438,450. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BURNS GREGORY L now holds 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 165,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PNFP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.89.