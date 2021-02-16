Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is down -79.56% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 182.79, and a growth ratio of 12.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.21, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 4.45. The OMCL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $54.24 and a $137.99 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.26% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $131.02 before closing at $133.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 64.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 478.04K. OMCL’s previous close was $132.14 while the outstanding shares total 42.80M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Omnicell Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 963.4 million total, with 233.88 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OMCL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OMCL attractive?

In related news, Director, Seim Robin Gene sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 119.62, for a total value of 157,779. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer, Seidelmann Scott Peter now sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 245,395. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, LIPPS RANDALL A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 121.85 per share, with a total market value of 3,046,241. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President and CEO, LIPPS RANDALL A now holds 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,934,718. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Omnicell Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OMCL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $137.00.