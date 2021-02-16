Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is down -58.54% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.84, with weekly volatility at 6.63% and ATR at 4.41. The MBUU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.02 and a $81.81 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 4.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 205.01K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $74.26 before closing at $76.56. MBUU’s previous close was $76.97 while the outstanding shares total 20.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.41, and a growth ratio of 1.49.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company Malibu Boats Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MBUU, the company has in raw cash 23.73 million on their books with 1.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 140.0 million total, with 102.28 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MBUU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MBUU attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Anderson Ritchie L. sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.13, for a total value of 914,231. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MURPHY PETER E now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,010. Also, Director, Lanigan Mark W. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were price at an average price of 45.89 per share, with a total market value of 1,147,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hooks Michael K. now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 572,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Malibu Boats Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MBUU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $90.00.