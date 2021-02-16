Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) previous close was $27.69 while the outstanding shares total 45.46M. The firm has a beta of 0.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 127.07, and a growth ratio of 8.47. LMNX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.88% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.56 before closing at $28.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 58.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 468.78K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.89, with weekly volatility at 5.19% and ATR at 1.21. The LMNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.61 and a $41.69 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Luminex Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.29 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 491.45 million total, with 76.24 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LMNX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LMNX attractive?

In related news, Director, Eck Stephen L. bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 22.40, for a total value of 100,501. As the purchase deal closes, the SR VP, GLOBAL MARKETING, Shapiro Eric now sold 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 569,429. Also, SVP, Human Resources, Fairchild Nancy sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 40.16 per share, with a total market value of 975,205. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, SHAMIR NACHUM now holds 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 343,729. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Luminex Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LMNX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.50.