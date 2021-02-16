Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) moved up 1.63%: Landstar System Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.77, with weekly volatility at 1.97% and ATR at 3.90. The LSTR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $84.10 and a $158.91 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 47.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 294.66K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.63% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $152.47 before closing at $154.89. LSTR’s previous close was $152.40 while the outstanding shares total 38.39M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.10, and a growth ratio of 2.09.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Landstar System Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LSTR, the company has in raw cash 218.55 million on their books with 34.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 964.07 million total, with 543.55 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LSTR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LSTR attractive?

In related news, VP, CSO, COO, Beacom Joseph J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 144.23, for a total value of 721,171. As the sale deal closes, the VP, CFO and Asst Secretary, Stout L Kevin now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,299,228. Also, VP General Counsel & Secy, Kneller Michael K sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 26. The shares were price at an average price of 130.01 per share, with a total market value of 1,703,072. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Gattoni James B now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,600,668. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Landstar System Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LSTR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $145.92.