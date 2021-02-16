Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) price jumped close to $197.83 early on Friday: What’s Next?

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 66.05, and a growth ratio of 4.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.54, with weekly volatility at 2.87% and ATR at 6.08. The KNSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $80.93 and a $252.70 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.82% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $196.145 before closing at $197.83. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 28.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 261.44K. KNSL’s previous close was $196.23 while the outstanding shares total 22.40M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Kinsale Capital Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.45 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KNSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KNSL attractive?

In related news, EVP and COO, Haney Brian D. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 189.52, for a total value of 758,091. As the sale deal closes, the Director, RITCHIE JAMES JOSEPH now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,206,873. Also, SVP, Chief Information Officer, Schnupp Diane D. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 240.49 per share, with a total market value of 72,147. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SHARE GREGORY M now holds 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 549,358. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kinsale Capital Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KNSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $203.01.