Is Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Worth A Bite? HUBG 200 SMA stands at 7.84%

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.60, and a growth ratio of 23.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.06, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 2.26. The HUBG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.51 and a $61.37 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.69% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $54.60 before closing at $56.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was -0.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 193.70K. HUBG’s previous close was $55.18 while the outstanding shares total 33.18M.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Hub Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HUBG, the company has in raw cash 185.34 million on their books with 86.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 753.45 million total, with 542.73 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HUBG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HUBG attractive?

In related news, Director, REAVES CHARLES R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.50, for a total value of 226,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, REAVES CHARLES R now sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 317,040. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

8 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hub Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HUBG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.27.