Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Still Worth A Bite?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has a beta of 0.76, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.14, and a growth ratio of 5.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.82, with weekly volatility at 2.47% and ATR at 7.14. The FDS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $195.22 and a $363.64 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.36% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $313.85 before closing at $316.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 44.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 210.04K. FDS’s previous close was $317.14 while the outstanding shares total 38.01M.

Investors have identified the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges company FactSet Research Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 804.09 million total, with 227.88 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company's valuation, the company is expected to record 11.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Snow Frederick Philip sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 305.44, for a total value of 763,600. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ZIMMEL JOSEPH now sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 505,113. Also, Director, ABRAMS ROBIN ANN sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 330.72 per share, with a total market value of 258,954. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Snow Frederick Philip now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 832,175. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

0 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FactSet Research Systems Inc.. 6 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FDS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $308.46.