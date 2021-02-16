Is Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Still Worth A Bite?

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.18% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $92.74 before closing at $94.27. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 50.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 401.90K. ALV’s previous close was $94.44 while the outstanding shares total 87.30M. The firm has a beta of 1.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 44.22, and a growth ratio of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.24, with weekly volatility at 1.63% and ATR at 2.21. The ALV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.16 and a $95.93 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Autoliv Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALV, the company has in raw cash 1.48 billion on their books with 1.03 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.04 billion total, with 3.22 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALV attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Mogefors Svante sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.45, for a total value of 258,868. As the sale deal closes, the President, Autoliv Europe, Oldorff Frithjof now sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,640. Also, President, Autoliv Americas, GARCEAU DANIEL sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 61.08 per share, with a total market value of 45,932. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Carlson Jan now holds 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 237,354. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.16%.

11 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Autoliv Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.82.