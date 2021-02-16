Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.45, with weekly volatility at 3.83% and ATR at 0.35. The HRTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.50 and a $14.05 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.04% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.34 before closing at $9.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was -22.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 156.55K. HRTG’s previous close was $9.62 while the outstanding shares total 27.74M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $269.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HRTG sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, Martindale Steven C. bought 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.03, for a total value of 8,183. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Garateix Ernie J now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,600. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Garateix Ernie J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.03 per share, with a total market value of 11,030. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HRTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.50.