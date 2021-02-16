GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) is trading at $8.19 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.12% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.98 before closing at $8.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 6.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 175.67K. GTYH’s previous close was $8.02 while the outstanding shares total 53.84M. The firm has a beta of 0.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.50, with weekly volatility at 4.35% and ATR at 0.39. The GTYH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.16 and a $8.28 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company GTY Technology Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $445.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GTYH, the company has in raw cash 6.22 million on their books with 11.73 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20.75 million total, with 42.76 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GTYH attractive?

In related news, Director, GREEN WILLIAM D bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.00, for a total value of 239,796. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Wert Charles now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,350. Also, CEO of Citybase, Duffy Michael J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.50 per share, with a total market value of 140,196. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO of Citybase, Duffy Michael J now holds 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,906. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GTY Technology Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GTYH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.